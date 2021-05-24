Sling TV Set to Clean Up its App

After admitting that the quality of its user experience is subpar earlier this year, Sling TV is rolling out OS improvements, starting with its Amazon Fire TV app.

“We’ve been listening! A simple, beautiful, more personalized TV experience is on the way. The all-new Sling app with be available on your device soon,” reads an onscreen message delivered to Sling TV app users on Fire TV.

(Image credit: Dish Network)

Sling TV and its parent, Dish Network, have not revealed when the operating system upgrade will reach the Fire TV platform ... or other connected TV device systems.

In February, Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen conceded that Sling TV “should have more market share” among virtual pay TV providers, given that has been in the market the longest, launching six years earlier.

“We stumbled a little there with the quality of the user experience,” Ergen said. “Our network was the best and the first, but we got a little complacent.”

Sling TV reported the loss of 100,000 customers in the first quarter, finishing the first three months of the year with 2.374 million subscribers--less than 200,000 more than it reported in 2018.

Besides tweaking its app, Sling TV is responding to the slow growth with an aggressive Verizon promotion, offering two months free of its virtual pay TV service to new and existing Verizon wireless customers.