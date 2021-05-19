Sling TV Kicks Off Super-aggressive Verizon Promo

Looking to jump start a virtual MVPD that has stopped growing, Dish Network has announced what is perhaps its most aggressive promotional offer yet for Sling TV—two months free for Verizon customers.

Starting Wednesday, new and existing Verizon wireless, Fios and 5G Home customers can get two months free of Sling Blue and Sling Orange (both run $35 a month). They can also sign up for two months free of Sling International (prices vary, topping out at $35 a month) or three months free of Sling Latino (prices run up to $15 a month).

Sling TV ended the first quarter with 2.374 million subscribers, only 63,000 more than it had in Q1 2020. During that same pandemic period, vMVPD market leader Hulu + Live TV--which left the seminal Sling TV service in the dust two years ago--has added around 500,000 subscribers.

As for Verizon, it’s long since given up on marketing Fios TV, generally choosing to enable third-party streaming services for its connectivity customers who want to watch television.

"This partnership enables our customers to watch live television when, where and how they want," said Erin McPherson, head of consumer content and partnerships at Verizon. "We are excited to provide even more value and choice as we welcome SLING TV to our ecosystem of incredible partners and services."