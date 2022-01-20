Sling TV Added to Vizio SmartCast

Vizio has added support for Sling TV to the operating system it builds into its smart TVs, Vizio SmartCast.

Irvine, Calif.-based Vizio just touted 15 million users for SmartCast. The addition to the platform places Sling TV alongside virtual MVPD competitor fuboTV, as well as other OTT apps that have been added to the SmartCast home screen, a list that includes Apple TV Plus, Discovery Plus, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock and Amazon Prime Video.

Sling TV touted just under 2.6 million users as of the end of September, but it can use any boost it can get, with its growth stagnating over the last several years.

“With home screen access on Vizio SmartCast, we are able to deliver our premier service to millions of users across America,” said Seth Van Sickel, senior VP of product and operations for Sling TV, in a statement. “Sling continues to be the most convenient way to watch the shows you love when you want, where you want, and on your terms across a wide breadth of device options.” ■