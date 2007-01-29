Slay Upped At Hallmark
Pam Slay, VP, network program publicity, Hallmark Channel, Los Angeles, has been named senior VP.
She is based in Lost Angeles.
Before joining Hallmark in 2002, Slay worked for Buena Vista International and Warner Bros. International Television.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.