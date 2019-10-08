Sixth Season of ‘Silicon Valley’ on HBO Oct. 27

HBO comedy Silicon Valley starts season six on HBO Oct. 27. It will be the final season. There are seven episodes left.

Mike Judge, John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky created the show, which takes a look at the epicenter of the high-tech gold rush, where the people most qualified to succeed are the least capable of handling success. This season finds Richard and the Pied Piper guys finally seeing the fruits of their labor but realizing that a bigger company means much bigger problems.

The cast includes Thomas Middleditch as Richard, Zach Woods as Jared, Kumail Nanjiani as Dinesh, Martin Starr as Gilfoyle, Amanda Crew as Monica, Jimmy O. Yang as Jian-Yang, Suzanne Cryer as Laurie Bream, Matt Ross as Gavin Belson and Josh Brener as Big Head.

Judge and Berg are executive producers, writers and directors. Clay Tarver, Lew Morton, Michael Rotenberg, Tom Lassally and Jim Kleverweis exec produce as well.