Singer Named Discovery CFO
By B&C Staff
Brad Singer was appointed senior executive vice president and chief financial officer for Discovery Communications, the company announced Wednesday.
Singer was most recently CFO and treasurer for American Tower, and he also worked for Goldman Sachs.
In his new role, Singer will be responsible for leading Discovery’s global financial functions and strategies and will direct all tax, accounting, budgeting and treasury activities. He will also serve on Discovery’s executive committee, contributing to the overall strategic direction of the company.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.