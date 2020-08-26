Singer Lzzy Hale to Host AXS's 'A Year in Music'

AXS TV said that Lzzy Hale, the frontwoman of the band Halestorm, will make her TV hosting debut when the rock and culture series returns for its third season on Oct. 4.

“A Year in Music presents insightful and in-depth profiles of the music and moments that shaped the world and we are thrilled to welcome Lzzy Hale as the host in its third season,” said Sarah Weidman, head of original programming, development and multiplatform content, at AXS TV. “Her love for music is unparalleled, and her vibrant and down-to-earth personality has earned her a loyal legion of fans—making her the perfect choice to guide viewers along on this unique journey. She is the epitome of rock music, and a fantastic addition to our network!”

The series looks at some of music’s most definitive years, with each episode putting a spotlight on a different era of music, highlighting the year’s hottest bands, biggest albums, surprising breakups and monumental breakthroughs through the lens of the political and social happenings of the time.

Season 3 will examine 2001 following the 9/11 attacks; 1998 when The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was released and MTV’s TRL was a thing; 2008, when Lady Gaga, Adele, Katy Perry, Rihanna and Beyonce emerged; 1986 when We Are the World inspired; and 1996 when Tupac Shakur died amid rap rivalries.

“Music is a true passion of mine, and I have always been intrigued by how it so perfectly reflects the social and historical happenings of the time in which it is created,” Hale said. “Hosting A Year in Music is a dream come true for me, as it allows me to both discuss and learn about music’s impact on history and then share that knowledge with music lovers across the world. I am grateful to AXS TV for this incredible opportunity and I cannot wait for it to air!”

Prior to making her debut on AXS TV, Hale will sit down with SiriusXM on-air personality and Esquire Editor-At-Large Dave Holmes for an exclusive interview, airing as part of the online edition of the network’s At Home and Social series on Friday, Aug. 28.

A Year in Music is produced in-house by AXS TV, with Stephen Stormer serving as executive producer.