Shudder to Debut ‘Horror Noire' Original Movie on Oct. 28

Shudder will feature horror stories from Black directors and screenwriters as part of a new original film, Horror Noire, debuting Oct. 28.

The movie offers six stories presented together as a two-hour film, according to the streaming service. The stories, Daddy, Bride Before You, Brand of Evil, The Lake, Sundown and Fugue State, will feature such actors as Lesley-Ann Brandt, Erica Ash, Luke James, Tony Todd, Rachel True, Peter Stormare, Malcolm Barrett, Brandon Mychal Smith and Sean Patrick Thomas, said Shudder.

Horror Noire writers include Tananarive Due and Steven Barnes, Ezra Claytan Daniels, Victor LaValle, Shernold Edwards and Al Leston.

The movie, a follow-up to Shudder's 2019 documentary Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror, is produced by Swirl Films and executive produced by Shelby Stone, Derek Dudley, Eric Tomosunas and Ron Robinson.