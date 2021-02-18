Shudder Renews ‘Creepshow’ for Third Season

Streaming horror service Shudder has renewed its anthology series Creepshow for a third season and has greenlit a scripted series featuring horror stories from Black directors and screenwriters, the service announced during parent AMC Networks’ Television Critics Association Tour presentation Thursday.

The third season of Creepshow -- based on George Romero’s 1982 movie -- will launch later this year with six new episodes, said company officials. The new season will feature guest performances from actors Ethan Embry and King Bach.

The renewal comes ahead of the series’ season two debut on Shudder on April 1. Creepshow is executive produced by showrunner Greg Nicotero.

“Two years ago, Greg Nicotero and his team revived the beloved Creepshow franchise with a spectacular first season followed by two ambitious specials, raising the bar for what a horror anthology series can be,” Shudder general manager Greg Engler said. “We’re thrilled to bring Shudder members two more seasons this year, with new episodes that are even bigger, better, more shocking, and hilarious, and that truly live up to the show’s tag line, ‘The most fun you’ll ever have being scared.’”

Shudder also announced the greenlighting of an untitled scripted series showcasing stories of Black Horror from Black directors and screenwriters set to debut later this year. The anthology series will feature new work from both established and emerging talents, expanding on a legacy of Black genre filmmaking. Shudder explored the genre during its 2019 documentary Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror.

“When we saw the first cut of our Horror Noire documentary, we realized there was a huge, untapped reservoir of great Black horror stories that needed to be told, and an extremely talented group of writers and directors ready to tell them,” Engler said. “While the documentary was a look back at the history of Black horror, this anthology is a showcase for the future and will introduce audiences to fantastic new stories and characters.”