Showtime's ‘Desus & Mero’ Ends After Four Seasons

Showtime’s late-night talk show Desus & Mero will not return for a fifth season after the two hosts decided to go their separate ways, the network confirmed.

“Showtime’s late-night talk show Desus & Mero will not be returning for a fifth season,” a Showtime spokesman said. “Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward.”

The show’s final episode debuted June 25. The series debuted on Showtime in 2019 as the premium service’s first talk show, and over its four-season run the series featured interviews with numerous celebrities and politicians including Denzel Washington, President Barack Obama and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have made a name for themselves in comedy and in the late-night space as quick-witted cultural commentators,” Showtime said in its statement. “Throughout its run, the series won a WGA Award, received Critics’ Choice and TCA Award nominations and scored interviews with President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Derek Jeter, Missy Elliott, Denzel Washington, Charlize Theron, David Letterman, Yo-Yo Ma and many more. They have been brilliant hosts, and we wish them the best, along with the team at JAX Media and the incredible crew.”

In a Tweet Monday Nice thanked Showtime and the followers of the show and the duo’s popular Bodega Boys podcast for their support over the years.