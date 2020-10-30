Showtime to Offer ‘Moonbase 8’ Pilot For Free

Showtime will share the pilot of comedy Moonbase 8 free after midnight Nov. 8, available on YouTube, Sho.com and Showtime.com, and on demand. At the same time, all season one episodes will become available for on-demand streaming or download on the Showtime apps and “partner on-demand platforms,” the network said, for subscribers.

Moonbase 8 premieres Nov. 8 at 11 p.m. ET/PT. Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker and John C. Reilly star in the space series.

Set in the Arizona desert at NASA’s Moon Base Simulator, Moonbase 8 follows astronauts Skip (Armisen), Rook (Heidecker) and leader Cap (Reilly) as they attempt to qualify for their first lunar mission. While working vigorously to complete their training, a series of unexpected circumstances forces the astronauts to question their own sanity, trust in each other and whether or not they’re cut out for space travel.

Moonbase 8 is created, written and executive produced by Armisen, Heidecker, Reilly and Jonathan Krisel, who directs. The series is produced by A24 and Abso Lutely Productions. Dave Kneebone, Eric Wareheim, and A24's Ravi Nandan and Inman Young also executive produce.