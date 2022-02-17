Showtime 'The First Lady' Video Trailer Offers Unique Look at White House Life

Showtime Thursday offered a sneak peek of life in the White House through the eyes of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Elanor Roosevelt as part of the official trailer for its upcoming anthology series The First Lady.

The 10-episode series, which debuts April 24 and stars Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, provides a reframing of American leadership through the lens of the First Ladies, exploring everything from their journeys to Washington, family life, and world-changing political contributions, according to the network.

The First Lady also stars Kiefer Sutherland, Aaron Eckhart, Dakota Fanning, Regina Taylor, Lily Rabe, Jayme Lawson and O-T Fagbenle.

Executive producers for The First Lady include Davis, Cathy Schulman, Susanne Bier, Julius Tennon, Andrew Wang, Aaron Cooley, Pavlina Hatoupis, Alyson Feltes, Jeff Gaspin and Brad Kaplan. ■