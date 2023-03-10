Showtime Stays Active in PPV Ring With April Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia Event

Showtime on April 22 will step back into the pay-per-view boxing ring to distribute the highly anticipated pay-per-view boxing match between undefeated fighters Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia.

The fight will take place in Las Vegas and will pit the 28-0 former super lightweight champion Davis against the 23-0 former lightweight champion Garcia. The fight marks Showtime’s second 2023 PPV event featuring Davis, following its January 7 Davis-Hector Garcia fight card.

Showtime will also distribute a March 25 pay-per-view event featuring a super middleweight bout between David Benavidez and Caleb Plant.

Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinzoa said during Thursday’s Los Angeles press conference for Davis-Garcia that the fight will have special appeal to longtime boxing fans. “This is a throwback fight – it’s a fight and a rivalry as big as any in this sport,” he said. “Two young fighters in their prime who are the most exciting young fighters in the sport.”■