Showtime Sets Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley PPV Boxing Rematch

Showtime’s Dec. 18 pay-per-view boxing card will now feature a Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley rematch fight.

The network announced Monday that Woodley is replacing Tommy Fury -- who withdrew from the event due to a “medical issue” -- as the opponent for YouTube star Paul in the main event of the PPV fight card. Woodley and Paul fought on an Aug. 29 Showtime PPV event in August, with Paul generating a split decision win over the former MMA fighter.

The first Paul-Woodley PPV event generated a reported 500,000 PPV buys.

The fight is the second PPV boxing event for Showtime in December, following its Dec. 5 Gervonta Davis-Issac Cruz bout in which Davis retained his lightweight championship with a close but unanimous decision.■