Showtime Sets Hector 'Macho' Camacho Boxing Documentary

Showtime will profile the life of former boxing champion Hector "Macho" Camacho as part of a new documentary set to debut in December.

(Image credit: Showtime )

Macho: The Hector Camacho Story, which will debut Dec. 4, will examine the life and boxing career -- as well as the unsolved murder -- of one of the most successful and flamboyant boxing champions.

The film celebrates Camacho’s boxing skills and the unbridled charisma that made him a four-time champion during the 1980s and early 1990s, and brought Spanish Harlem and Puerto Rican culture to the center of the sports world, said Showtime. It also looks at the fighter's mysterious double homicide on a roadside in November 2012, said network officials.

“Macho Camacho’s charisma, boxing prowess and flamboyant style made him a Puerto Rican sports icon, and, for a time, the biggest star in boxing. When he stepped into the ring, everyone knew it was ‘Macho Time,’” said Stephen Espinoza, president, sports and event programming, Showtime Networks Inc. in a statement. “This film reveals the complex highs and lows of Hector’s life: the joy he brought so many, as well as the demons that he battled privately behind the scenes. Through it all, however, Camacho brought boxing a level of showmanship and flamboyance that was far ahead of his time.”