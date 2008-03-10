Showtime Renews The L Word
Showtime picked up drama The L Word for a sixth and what it said will be its final season.
The network committed to eight more new episodes of the show, about the lives of a group of friends in Los Angeles.
The series is executive produced by Ilene Chaiken (Chicken Little). Production begins this summer.
