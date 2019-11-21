Showtime Orders Season Two of ‘Desus & Mero’

Showtime has picked up a second season of Desus & Mero, the network’s first late-night talk show. Season two begins Feb. 3 and will offer new episodes every Monday and Thursday at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

Showtime calls the program “the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more.” The show shoots live in New York.

“Desus and Mero have been a fantastic addition to the Showtime family,” said Jana Winograde, president of entertainment, Showtime. “With their hilarious commentary on current events, spirited conversations with major political figures and celebrities, and unique tours of their much-beloved New York City, Desus and Mero bring an entirely new perspective on late night programming and we can’t wait to see where they shine that light in 2020.”

Desus Nice (Daniel Baker) and The Kid Mero (Joel Martinez) reconnected online in the early days of Twitter. That led to stints on Complex and MTV, the Bodega Boys podcast, and a daily late-night show on Viceland. Desus and Mero continue to host their Bodega Boys podcast.

Produced for Showtime by JAX Media, Desus & Mero is executive produced by Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez and Victor Lopez.