Showtime Orders Season Three of ‘The Chi’

Showtime has ordered a third season of drama The Chi, which was created by Lena Waithe. Showtime calls it “a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.”

Waithe and Common executive produce the show.

The cast includes Jason Mitchell, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross and Armando Riesco.

The second season began April 7.

“The Chi revels in revealing the beating heart of the South Side of Chicago,” said Gary Levine, president of entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. “We, like our viewers, have fallen in love with these characters and we remain eager to see where Lena and her fellow artists will take them in season three.”

The Chi is produced in Chicago. Season two spotlights Brandon’s (Mitchell) ambitious plan for his food truck business. Emmett (Latimore) makes an effort to get custody of his son, while his mother Jada (Ross) discovers a new life of her own. Kevin (Hibbert) reckons with trauma as he strengthens bonds with his buddies. Ronnie (Mwine) attempts to reclaim his life, while Detective Cruz (Riesco) launches a new investigation.

Ayanna Floyd Davis, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, and Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of Freedom Road Productions executive produced with Waithe and Common on season two.

The Chi is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios.