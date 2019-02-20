Showtime Orders Pilot For Lena Waithe’s ‘How to Make Love to a Black Woman’

Showtime has ordered a pilot for comedy How to Make Love to a Black Woman (Who May Be Working Through Some Sh*t) from Lena Waithe. Creator Casallina “Cathy” Kisakye will write the pilot for the anthology series. Waithe, Kisakye and Rishi Rajani will executive produce.

How to Make Love to a Black Woman “unfolds a new collection of characters in an authentic world, telling stories about connection and rejection that explore our most harrowing – and harrowingly comic – sexual secrets,” said Showtime.

“Working with Lena is the gift that keeps on giving. We signed our first-look deal with her so that she could bring authentic and talented new voices to Showtime,” said Gary Levine, president of entertainment at Showtime. “Cathy’s comedy is raw, relevant, surprising, sexy and fun, and we are very excited about making it.”

Waithe executive produces Showtime drama The Chi, which starts its second season April 7. Kisakye writes for The Chi and Homecoming on Amazon.

"Cathy's script is haunting, funny, and extremely vulnerable--it's the kind of script that doesn't come around very often,” said Waithe. “I'm honored that Cathy trusts me with such a special project. I can't wait for the world to see it."