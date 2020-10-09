Showtime Offers Six 'Shut Up and Dribble' Shorts

Showtime has a short feature series from the makers of Shut Up and Dribble, including LeBron James and Maverick Carter of The SpringHill Company. There are six parts, ranging from 5 to 7 minutes, and they are voiced by Jemele Hill.

The series “features bonus footage and never-before-seen elements from the original series, which spotlights the changing role of basketball and its athletes in advancing social justice and civil rights,” said Showtime.

The first video is here. Each will be released on the Showtime Basketball YouTube channel and will air interstitially on Showtime over the next two weeks.

“During the making of Shut Up and Dribble, this talented team of filmmakers produced a vast array of important and powerful material spanning decades,” said Stephen Espinoza, president and general manager of sports and event programming, Showtime Networks Inc. “Unfortunately, not all of that material fit into the original three-hour series. Today, we revisit this material and highlight some of the more relevant and timely unaired segments so that we might, in a small way, contribute the ongoing social justice conversation and help shape our path forward.”

The videos share insights from Craig Hodges’ failed protest following the Rodney King incident and Oscar Robertson’s landmark demand for free agency and social change, among other topics. Kendrick Lamar, Bob Costas, Arsenio Hall, Jesse Jackson, Mark Cuban, Adam Silver and Steve Kerr lend their voices.

Shut Up and Dribble debuted in November 2018. It is available on demand and will air Saturday, Oct. 10, starting at 1 p.m. ET/PT.