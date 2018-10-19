Showtime Offers ‘Ray Donovan’ Season Premiere Early to Subs

Showtime subscribers have early access to the season six premiere of Ray Donovan, which is scheduled for its debut Sunday, Oct. 28. Subscribers can watch the premiere as of Oct. 19 via streaming, Showtime Anytime and on demand.

Liev Schreiber stars in Ray Donovan, and Susan Sarandon and Jon Voight are in the cast too.

Season six sees Schreiber’s Ray rebuilding his life both personally and professionally in New York. After being rescued from a plummet into the East River, his savior, a cop named Mac (Domenick Lombardozzi), brings Ray into the fraternity that is the Staten Island Police Department. While exploring this new world of brotherhood and corruption, Ray finds himself once again working for media mogul Samantha Winslow (Sarandon). Sam has teamed up with New York City mayoral candidate Anita Novak (Lola Glaudini), a partnership that puts Ray at odds with his new pals out in Staten Island.

Ray Donovan is executive produced by David Hollander, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro, and was created by Ann Biderman.