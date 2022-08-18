Showtime has Renewed This Lena Waithe- Produced Series

Showtime has greenlit a sixth season of its Lena Waithe-produced series The Chi.

The series, which follows the lives of a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago, is currently in its fifth season on Showtime, with the finale set for September 4, according to the network. The current season is on pace to set a new streaming audience record, with online viewing up 20% compared to the previous year, said the network.

Season six of the series will premiere in 2023.

The Chi stars Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Curtiss Cook, with Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Jason Weaver, Steven Williams, Rolando Boyce and Iman Shumpert appearing as guest stars.

Along with Waithe, Common, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley, Shelby Stone, Rishi Rajani, Jewel Coronel and Justin Hillian serve as executive producers, according to Showtime. ■