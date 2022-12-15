Showtime Greenlights Third Season of 'Yellowjackets'

The second season of Showtime’s Emmy-nominated drama series Yellowjackets isn't scheduled to debut until March, but that didn’t stop the premium service from renewing the series for a third season.

The series, which will debut its second season on March 24, ended its first season this past January as Showtime’s second most streamed series in its history, according to Showtime officials.

“With Yellowjackets’ runaway success in season one and the pent-up anticipation for season two, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast tracking season three now,” said Showtime and Paramount Media Networks President and CEO Chris McCarthy.

The series follows the lives of players from a high school girls soccer team 25 years after surviving a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness, according to the network. The series stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress.

Yellowjackets is executive produced by Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Jonathan Lisco and Drew Comins. “The show’s ambition is only exceeded by its execution, and I thank the incredible creative team behind it, including Ashley, Bart, Jonathan, eOne and the Showtime team, for turning this into such a success,” McCarthy added.■