Showtime Greenlights Series About Uber

Showtime is developing a limited series based on the book Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, by Mike Isaac. Brian Koppelman and David Levien of Billions will executive produce and write the series, which is untitled at the moment. Isaac will co-executive produce.

Pivoting on Travis Kalanick, former CEO of the ride-sharing corporation who was ultimately ousted in a boardroom coup, the series “will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley,” said Showtime. “Even amid the radical upheaval generated within the global tech capital, Uber stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences.”

“The story of Uber is rich in plot twists, one-of-a-kind personalities and important implications for corporate America,” said Jana Winograde, president of entertainment at Showtime. “It is a case study of ingenuity and insanity, and there are no writers better suited than Brian and David to explore this business and the people who drive it, literally and metaphorically.”

Besides Billions, Koppelman and Levien have worked on Rounders, Ocean's Thirteen, Solitary Man, The Illusionist, Runaway Jury and Tilt. Levien is the author of six novels, and Koppelman is the host and creator of the podcast The Moment with Brian Koppelman.

Isaac is a technology reporter at the New York Times.