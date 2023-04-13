Showtime Debuts Rachel Nichols Sports Talk Show

Showtime will debut its new weekly sports talk show with former veteran TV sports personality Rachel Nichols on April 13.

The series, Headliners With Rachel Nichols, will air on Showtime Extreme as well as Showtime’s streaming and on demand platforms every Thursday throughout the NBA Playoffs, according to the network. The series will feature Nichols interviewing prominent NBA players and coaches, including NBA All-Star Joel Embiid, who appears in the first episode.

Other episodes in the series will include Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd and 2023 NBA Hall of Fame inductees Dwayne Wade and Dirk Novitzki.

The series marks Nichols’ return to the small screen since leaving ESPN after being embroiled in a 2021 controversy surrounding disparaging comments she made against then fellow colleague and on-air host Maria Taylor. Nichols also hosts Showtime’s NBA-focused, weekly YouTube-based sports talk show.