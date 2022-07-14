Showtime 'American Gigolo' Trailer Showcases Jon Bernthal in Title Role
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Reboot of iconic 1980 film debuts September 11
Actor Jon Bernthal takes the lead role in Showtime's series reimagining of the iconic 1980s film American Gigolo, according to a new trailer for the series.
The eight-part series, which premieres September 11 on the network, follows Julian Kaye -- originally played by Richard Gere in the film -- after his wrongful conviction release from 15 years in prison as he navigates complicated relationships with his former lover, his troubled mother, and the people who betrayed him, said the network. Along with Bernthal, Rosie O'Donnell stars as Detective Sunday, who is investigating the truth that sent Kaye to prison.
Also starring in the series are Gretchen Mol, Lizzie Brocheré, Gabriel LaBelle, Leland Orser, and Wayne Brady, said Showtime.
Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the original film, will executive produce American Gigolo along with Nikki Toscano, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed and Russell Rothberg.
New episodes of American Gigolo will debut each Friday via streaming and on-demand platforms before appearing on Showtime Sunday night, said the network. ■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
