Showtime 'American Gigolo' Trailer Showcases Jon Bernthal in Title Role

Actor Jon Bernthal takes the lead role in Showtime's series reimagining of the iconic 1980s film American Gigolo, according to a new trailer for the series.

The eight-part series, which premieres September 11 on the network, follows Julian Kaye -- originally played by Richard Gere in the film -- after his wrongful conviction release from 15 years in prison as he navigates complicated relationships with his former lover, his troubled mother, and the people who betrayed him, said the network. Along with Bernthal, Rosie O'Donnell stars as Detective Sunday, who is investigating the truth that sent Kaye to prison.

Also starring in the series are Gretchen Mol, Lizzie Brocheré, Gabriel LaBelle, Leland Orser, and Wayne Brady, said Showtime.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the original film, will executive produce American Gigolo along with Nikki Toscano, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed and Russell Rothberg.

New episodes of American Gigolo will debut each Friday via streaming and on-demand platforms before appearing on Showtime Sunday night, said the network. ■