Showtime Acquires 'Cusp' Documentary

Showtime Documentary Films said it has acquired worldwide rights to documentary feature Cusp.

The documentary, which debuted earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival and is produced by Parker Hill and Isabel Bethencourt, follows three, wild-spirited teenage girls as they live out a fever-dream summer, when the strictures of adolescence clash with the growing desire for personal agency, said network officials. Showtime will release the film theatrically before airing it on the network later this year.

“We are thrilled to be working with Parker and Isabel, who, much like their subjects, are on their own cusp with this emotional and striking first feature,” Showtime executive vice president of nonfiction programming Vinnie Malhotra said in a statement. “The raw intimacy they capture, and the stories they draw from their subjects, are incredible when you consider where they are in their careers.”