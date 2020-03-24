Shnerer Named GM of Anthem’s Fight Network

Ariel Shnerer has been named general manager of Anthem Sports & Entertainment’s Fight Network.

Shnerer, who joined Fight Network in 2007, most recently had been senior director of programming, global distribution & communications for Anthem, overseeing growth initiatives and content strategy for other assets in the company’s portfolio, including Impact Wrestling.

He succeeds Anthony Cicione, who was named GM and senior VP of operations at Anthem’s Game TV.

In his new post, Shnerer will oversee Fight Network’s operation and focus on growing revenue, building digital products and expanding into new makrets and new platforms. He will also work on a new programming strategy for Fight Network, while continuing to support Impact Wrestling.

“Faced with significant opportunities to grow on the many emerging digital platforms, the demand for more original programming and the opportunity to fill the content gaps that exist in the fight space, we need to have experience in our leadership that covers combat sports programming, original content production and multi-platform distribution, and Ariel brings all of that and more,” said Leonard Asper, founder and CEO of Anthem Sports & Entertainment. “His deep experience with Impact Wrestling is also essential given its relationship with Fight Network, so this is a natural evolution of his role within Anthem.”

Shnerer joined Fight Network as a producer and held several positions including executive producer of FN Originals, before being promoted to his most recent post with Anthem. Prior to that, he was a mixed martial arts analyst and feature writer with Fox Sports.

“I am excited to expand my role with Anthem as we focus our efforts on growing Fight Network’s global reach,” Shnerer said. “Our incredibly talented team has been producing critically acclaimed content across all combat sports genres and we look forward to expanding our footprint with new platforms and territories, while we establish strategic partnerships and cater to the latest content consumption methods.”

With the COVID-19 crisis canceling live events, including boxing matches, Shnere is working to bolster Fight Network’s programming lineup.

In April it will be adding new fight-themed movies from the award-winning Sony Pictures library, he said. “As we look ahead in the year, we will have many new live events and original productions to unveil, as well as renewed focus on expanding our boxing programming.