‘Shield’ Had Most Efffective Tune-In Campaign, Says TiVo

ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. had the most effective tune-in campaign among shows that launched during premiere week, according to data from TiVo research and analytics.

The premiere of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was watched by 27% of those viewers who saw three or more promos for the show. Next, according to TiVo, was CBS's The Crazy Ones with a 25.3% promo conversion rate. Also in the top five were Fox's Sleepy Hollow with a 20.4% conversion rate, Fox's Brooklyn Nine-Nine at 20.3% and CBS's The Millers at 18.2%.

TiVo says that the four top programs in conversion rate have already earned full-season orders and one, Sleepy Hollow, has already been renewed for a second season.

The research company said that its data goes beyond the reach of a promo campaign and that reach itself does not correlate with success. The top show in terms of the reach of its promo campaign was ABC's Once Upon A Time In Wonderland, but its campaign convinced just 4.9% of those viewers to tune into the premiere.

"TRA's Promo Conversion data is a powerful tool that can help networks cut through to the core of what's really resonating with viewers and help to course correct midseason or plan for next season all with an eye toward effective targeting and improving ROI," Tara Maitra, senior VP and GM of Content and Media Sales at TiVo, said in a statement. "No other data exists that offers such granular insights into the efficacy of television promos to help networks and marketers determine what's really resonating with viewers."

TiVo says that starting in December, Promo Conversion measurement and reporting will be available as part of its Media analytics package. This updated tool will include not only measurement of tune-in conversion and overlap, but also the ability to analyze conversions with reference to any of a wide variety of demographic and purchase data, the company said.