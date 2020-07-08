Shepard Smith joins CNBC starting July 13. The former Fox News anchor, Smith will be based at network headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. He will anchor one-hour The News with Shepard Smith Monday through Friday at 7 p.m., starting in the fall. The newscast “will cover the most significant news stories of the day and will feature the well-respected, fact-based storytelling that has been the hallmark of his 30-year career,” said CNBC.

Smith will be chief general news anchor and chief breaking general news anchor.

“Information is coming at us from every direction. If we’re not careful, life-altering decisions will be made based on half-truth, rumor, misdirection or worse,” said Mark Hoffman, chairman of CNBC. “We aim to deliver a nightly program that, in some small way, looks for the signal in all the noise. We’re thrilled that Shep, who’s built a career on an honest fight to find and report the facts, will continue his pursuit of the truth at CNBC.”

Hoffman added: “Shep’s newscast will tap into his extensive experience and deep passion for breaking news, in-depth storytelling and incisive interviews and serve as the perfect bridge between CNBC’s daytime investor-focused news programming and the network’s aspirational business-oriented entertainment programs in primetime.”

Smith spent 23 years at Fox News Channel, where he was chief news anchor.

“Gathering and reporting the news has been my life’s work. I am honored to continue to pursue the truth, both for CNBC’s loyal viewers and for those who have been following my reporting for decades in good times and in bad,” said Smith. “Mark Hoffman, a journalist himself at his core, presented me with CNBC’s vision for a fact-based, hour-long evening news program with the mission to cut through the static to deliver facts, in context and with perspective. I know I found a great home for my newscast. I am excited to be working with the exceptional talent at CNBC and eager to build a team focused on uncovering the news behind the headlines.”

Earlier in his career, Smith worked at WSVN Miami, the former WCPX Orlando and WBBH Fort Myers, among other stations.