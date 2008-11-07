Sen. John McCain To Appear On 'Tonight Show'
By Staff
Sen. John McCain will be a guest on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day.
This will mark McCain’s first television appearance since the presidential election on Nov. 4.
McCain will join musical guests the Kaiser Chiefs.
