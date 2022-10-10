Selena Gomez Discusses Mental Health Challenges in Trailer for Apple TV Plus Documentary

Only Murders in The Building star Selena Gomez opens up about her mental heath issues in a new trailer for Apple TV Plus's documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, debuting November 4.

The trailer, released on World Mental Health Day in support of global mental health education and awareness, showcases the actress/singer/entertainer's own mental health journey over a six-year span, according to Apple TV.

Gomez's series Only Murders in the Building, which also stars Martin Short and Steve Martin, was nominated for a 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is directed and produced by Alek Keshishian (Madonna: Truth or Dare). ■