Selena Gomez Discusses Mental Health Challenges in Trailer for Apple TV Plus Documentary
'Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me' debuts November 4
Only Murders in The Building star Selena Gomez opens up about her mental heath issues in a new trailer for Apple TV Plus's documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, debuting November 4.
The trailer, released on World Mental Health Day in support of global mental health education and awareness, showcases the actress/singer/entertainer's own mental health journey over a six-year span, according to Apple TV.
Gomez's series Only Murders in the Building, which also stars Martin Short and Steve Martin, was nominated for a 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series.
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is directed and produced by Alek Keshishian (Madonna: Truth or Dare). ■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.