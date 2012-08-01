Second Season of 'American Horror Story' to Be Titled 'Asylum'

The next season in FX's American Horror Story will be titled American Horror Story: Asylum.

The new iteration will return Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Sarah Paulson and Zachary Quinto from the first installment, and feature newcomers James Cromwell, Adam Levine and Joseph Fiennes.

American Horror Story: Asylum will be set in 1964 at an insane asylum run by Jessica Lange's character.

"When we launched the show last year, we kept quiet about the closed-ended nature of the show because we didn't want to tip off the audience that the characters were not going to survive," explained co-creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy.

"We picked Asylum because it not only describes the setting -- an insane asylum run by Jessica Lange's character which was formerly a tuberculosis ward -- but also signifies a place of haven for the unloved and the unwanted. This year's theme is about sanity and tackling real life horrors."