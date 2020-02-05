Season Two of 'Altered Carbon' on Netflix Feb. 27

Season two of sci-fi drama Altered Carbon premieres on Netflix Feb. 27. There are eight episodes. The show is based on the science fiction novels from Richard K. Morgan.

Anthony Mackie stars as Takeshi Kovacs.

“In the world of Altered Carbon, the journey of Takeshi Kovacs spans hundreds of years, many different bodies, and planets,” said Netflix. “This allows the story to explore themes of identity, mortality, and the human soul...Anthony Mackie will be the new embodiment of Kovacs, as the series continues to expand on these deeper themes and ideas across longer periods of times and different worlds throughout the universe.”

Season one began in February 2018.

Skydance Television produces Altered Carbon.

Laeta Kalogridis and Alison Schapker are co-showrunners and executive producers. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross executive produce for Skydance. James Middleton is an exec producer as well.

Mackie’s film work includes 8 Mile, The Hurt Locker and the Marvel Comics movies Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. He plays Sam Wilson/The Falcon in the Marvel movies.