Season Two of ‘Marvel’s Jessica Jones’ on Netflix March 8

Marvel’s Jessica Jones is back for season two on Netflix March 8. The series is about New York City private investigator Jessica Jones, played by Krysten Ritter, who is putting her life back together after taking down her tormenter, Kilgrave. Known throughout the city as a super-powered killer, a new case makes her reluctantly confront who she really is while digging deep into her past.



The cast also includes Rachael Taylor (Trish Walker), Carrie-Anne Moss (Jeri Hogarth), Eka Darville (Malcolm Ducasse). New cast members for season two include Janet McTeer and J.R. Ramirez.

Melissa Rosenberg is showrunner and executive producer on Marvel’s Jessica Jones. The other executive producers are Raelle Tucker, Jim Chory and Jeph Loeb.

Season one debuted in 2015.