Season Three of ‘Ozark’ on Netflix March 27

Season three of anxious drama Ozark is on Netflix March 27. The series follows financial planner Marty Byrde, played by Jason Bateman, and his family as they navigate life in the Ozarks with Byrde owing some favors to a dangerous drug cartel.

Besides Bateman, the cast includes Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner.

Season two began in August 2018.

Ozark was nominated for a best drama Emmy last year.

Bateman is an executive producer, and directed multiple episodes in seasons one and two. Chris Mundy is an executive producer, as are Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, who created the series.

Ozark is produced by Bateman’s Aggregate Films in association with Media Rights Capital for Netflix.