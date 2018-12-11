Season Three of ‘Goliath’ a Go on Amazon

Amazon Prime has ordered a third season of offbeat legal drama Goliath, which stars Billy Bob Thornton. The season will premiere in 2019.

Joining Thornton in the new season are Dennis Quaid, Amy Brenneman, Beau Bridges, Griffin Dunne, Sherilyn Fenn and Shamier Anderson.

“Our Prime Video customers loved the first two seasons of Goliath, and I’m excited we can bring them a new season of this sharp and surprising legal drama,” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television, Amazon Studios. “We have an incredible array of stars joining Billy Bob and the Goliath cast, and fans will be thrilled to see what’s in store for season three.”

The unexpected death of an old friend leads Billy McBride (Thornton) to take a case in the drought-stricken Central Valley, where he comes face-to-face with a new Goliath: a billionaire rancher, played by Quaid, and his sister, played by Brenneman. As Billy and his team pursue the truth, old enemies and personal demons resurface, forcing him to confront his own mortality.

The cast also includes Nina Arianda, Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper and Ana de la Reguera.

Goliath is executive produced by Lawrence Trilling, Geyer Kosinski, and Jennifer Ames & Steve Turner.