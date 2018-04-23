Season Three of ‘Genius’ to Focus on ‘Frankenstein’ Author Mary Shelley

The second season of Nat Geo’s Genius, which starts April 24, is about Picasso. Nat Geo said the third season will focus on Mary Shelley, author of Frankenstein.

From Fox 21 Television Studios, the new season will again be executive produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's Imagine Entertainment, MWM Studios and EUE/Sokolow, and will premiere globally on National Geographic in 2019.

"Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein left an indelible mark on generations of imaginations,” said Carolyn Bernstein, executive VP, global development and production for National Geographic Global Networks. "Equally inspiring is the story of Shelley’s relentless innovation, coupled with her desire to live on her own unconventional terms despite immense societal and cultural obstacles. I can’t wait for our talented team to bring her remarkable, relevant and timely story to life for season three of Genius and do justice to her literary legacy."

According to Nat Geo, “A brilliant thinker, radical intellectual and proto-feminist, Mary Shelley (1797-1851) brought to life one of the most enduring stories of the modern age while still a teenager. Frankenstein; or the Modern Prometheus is a cautionary tale of unchecked scientific ambition and a sophisticated meditation on social institutions, personal freedom and compassion that has captured imaginations and continues to be relevant since it was first published 200 years ago.”

Nat Geo said Shelley invented the Science Fiction/Horror genre with Frankenstein, and created the Post-Apocalyptic genre with her later novel, The Last Man.

Besides Grazer and Howard, executive producers are Francie Calfo, Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane for MWM Studios and Sam Sokolow and Jeff Cooney for EUE/Sokolow. Filming is expected to begin later this year.

"Mary Shelley has inspired countless filmmakers with her tale of the wretch brought to life by science gone wrong, but very few have fully captured her insightful reflections on society in the myth she left behind," said Ron Howard. “Few know of her struggles due to gender inequities, her additional writings, her influence on other historically significant individuals and society at large. Showcasing someone like Mary Shelley and her amazing intellect, compassion and fortitude is exactly what this series is for, and we are looking forward to continuing our successful partnership with National Geographic and Fox 21 Television Studios."

The first season of Genius, starring Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein, earned ten Emmy nominations, a Golden Globe nomination and SAG Award nomination.