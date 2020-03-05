Season Three of ‘DuckTales’ on Disney XD April 4

Season three of animated show DuckTales, featuring Huey, Dewey and Louie, premieres on Disney XD and DisneyNow April 4. The new season sees the Duck family embarking on a globetrotting hunt for the world's greatest lost artifacts, with a secret organization from Scrooge's past, the Fiendish Organization for World Larceny (F.O.W.L.), trying to stop them.

DuckTales stars David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck, Danny Pudi as Huey, Ben Schwartz as Dewey, Bobby Moynihan as Louie, Kate Micucci as Webby Vanderquack, Beck Bennett as Launchpad McQuack, Toks Olagundoye as Mrs. Beakley, Tony Anselmo as Donald Duck and Paget Brewster as Della Duck.

Season three guest stars include Giancarlo Esposito, Selma Blair, Bebe Neuwirth and Hugh Bonneville.

The series chronicles the high-flying adventures of Duckburg's most famous trillionaire Scrooge McDuck; his mischief-making triplet grandnephews, Huey, Dewey and Louie; temperamental nephew, Donald Duck; and the trusted McDuck Manor team, including chauffeur/pilot Launchpad McQuack.

DuckTales is executive produced by Matt Youngberg.

Later on this year, Orlando theme park EPCOT will debut Disney's DuckTales World Showcase Adventure.