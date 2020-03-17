Season Six of ‘Bosch’ on Amazon April 17

Season six of cop drama Bosch starts on Amazon April 17. Titus Welliver stars. The show was adapted from Michael Connelly’s Harry Bosch novels.

After a medical physicist is executed and the radioactive material he had goes missing, Detective Harry Bosch finds himself at the center of a complex murder case, a messy federal investigation, and catastrophic threat to Los Angeles, the city he’s pledged to serve and protect.

Produced by Fabrik Entertainment, Bosch was developed for television by Eric Overmyer and is executive produced by Overmyer, Welliver, Pieter Jan Brugge, Connelly, Henrik Bastin, Daniel Pyne, James Baker and Bo Stehmeier.

Amazon has signed on for season seven, which will wrap the series. Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of television at Amazon Studios, said Bosch “helped define us as a home for smartly written, captivating series.”