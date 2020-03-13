Season Four of ‘The Zoo’ on Animal Planet April 4

The Zoo returns to Animal Planet with season four starting April 4. The series takes viewers behind the scenes at the Bronx Zoo and its sister parks, sharing “remarkable stories that shine a light on amazing animals, the expertise of staff, and their unique relationships with the animals in their care,” said Animal Planet.

Last season, The Zoo introduced viewers to a variety of wildlife, including warthog Peaches, marmot Mott Mott and Andean bear Bouba. Viewers also got to watch the building and opening of the Ocean Wonders: Sharks! exhibit at the New York Aquarium that included moving of a group of sand tiger sharks to their new habitat.

This season features the arrival of two Red Panda cubs, the hatching of Roti Island snake-necked turtles and the arrival of Bala, the fourth cub of snow leopard K2.

The Zoo is produced for Animal Planet by Left/Right and Copper Pot Pictures. Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman, Anneka Jones and Michael LaHaie are executive producers while David LaMattina and Chad Walker exec produce for Copper Pot Pictures and Lisa Lucas does so for Animal Planet.

Animal Planet is part of Discovery, Inc.