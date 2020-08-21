Season Four of ‘The Crown’ on Netflix Nov. 15

Season four of drama The Crown drops on Netflix Nov. 15. Peter Morgan wrote the episodes. Olivia Colman plays Queen Elizabeth. Josh O’Connor portrays Prince Charles and Emma Corrin plays Lady Diana. Gillian Anderson plays Margaret Thatcher.

“As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles, who is still unmarried at 30,” according to Netflix. “As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain's first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth. While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.”

Helena Bonham Carter plays Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies plays The Duke of Edinburgh, Erin Doherty portrays Princess Anne and Emerald Fennell takes on Camilla Parker Bowles.