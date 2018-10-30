Season Four of ‘Fuller House’ on Netflix Dec. 14

The fourth season of Fuller House starts on Netflix Dec. 14. The series is produced by Miller-Boyett Productions and Jeff Franklin Productions in association with Warner Horizon Television. Bob Boyett and Jeff Franklin are executive producers.

Part one of season three started in September 2017, and the second part kicked off Dec. 22.

Fuller House is a spinoff of Full House, which aired on ABC from 1987 to 1995 and was created by Franklin. Recently widowed veterinarian D.J. Tanner-Fuller, played by Candace Cameron Bure, lives in her childhood San Francisco home with sister Stephanie Tanner, who is played by Jodie Sweetin, and D.J’s best friend Kimmy Gibbler, played by Andrea Barber. The women support one another with their careers, parenting and relationships.

Bob Saget and John Stamos are in the cast too.