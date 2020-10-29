Season Four of CBS All Access Comedy 'No Activity' Will Be Animated

CBS All Access has renewed comedy No Activity, which means a fourth season for the show. The season will be animated.

“This season will find Special Agent Nick Cullen (Patrick Brammall) realizing his dream of joining the FBI, but he will soon discover that being an FBI agent isn’t that special after all,” said CBS All Access. “After being assigned to a seemingly dull observation detail, he finds a potential career case in the form of an emerging cult. A large-scale operation soon takes aim at the cult but it’s unclear which side will break first. Despite the promotion, Cullen’s path continues to cross with former partner Judd Toldbeck’s (Tim Meadows), who adjusts to life with a new partner of his own.”

No Activity is produced by CBS Studios in association with Funny Or Die, Jungle and Gary Sanchez Productions, and is based on the Stan original series produced by Jungle. The series is co-developed and executive produced by Brammall and Trent O’Donnell, alongside executive producers Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Joe Farrell, Mike Farah, Joe Hardesty and Jason Burrows.

“We are so excited to welcome back the hilarious team behind No Activity for a fourth season and can’t wait to show fans their favorite mediocre law enforcement agents brought to life in animated form,” said Julie McNamara, executive VP and head of programming, CBS All Access. “Patrick Brammall and Trent O’Donnell never cease to amaze with their unique wit and ability to make the mundane lives of these cops extraordinarily funny, and we're thrilled that our long-standing partnership with Funny Or Die and Gary Sanchez Productions continues to grow and evolve. We look forward to the crazy antics and misunderstandings Cullen finds himself entangled in -- and with whom -- in the series’ fourth season.”

As in previous seasons, O’Donnell will direct all episodes. Flight School Studio is the animation studio for the upcoming season.

“We couldn’t be more excited for the opportunities animation will open up for the No Activity universe,” said Brammall and O’Donnell. “We love drawing and have always wanted to express ourselves creatively in that medium. Then the network saw our drawings and said they would be more comfortable hiring actual animation people. Our feelings were hurt but we’re still very excited.”