Season Five of ‘Vikings’ Continues on History Nov. 28

History’s drama Vikings returns Nov. 28. The return will feature the arrival of a legendary Viking, Duke Rollo, who is played by Clive Standen. He causes further upheaval in a Kattegat that is already reeling.

The mid-season five finale saw the divide in the Lothbrok family come to a climax with Ragnar’s sons battling.

Season six is in production in Ireland. It will have 20 episodes.

The cast includes Alex Høgh Andersen, Katheryn Winnick, Alexander Ludwig and Jonathan Rhys Meyers.

Michael Hirst created the show, a family saga telling the tales of Dark Ages raiders and explorers. Hirst executive produces with Morgan O’Sullivan, James Flynn of TM Productions, Sheila Hockin, John Weber of Take 5 Productions, Sherry Marsh and Alan Gasmer. Arturo Interian is executive producer for History.

Vikings is an international Irish/Canadian co-production by TM Productions and Take 5 Productions. MGM Television serves as the worldwide distributor outside of Ireland and Canada. The series is produced in association with Corus Entertainment.