Season Eight of ‘Homeland’ Starts on Showtime Feb. 9

The eighth and final season of Homeland begins on Showtime Feb. 9. Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin star in the taut intelligence drama.

The season finds Carrie Mathison (Danes) recovering from months of confinement in a Russian gulag. Her body is healing, but her memory is shot, a problem for Saul (Patinkin), National Security Advisor to President Warner (Beau Bridges). The top priority of Warner’s administration is an end to the “forever war” in Afghanistan, and Saul has been dispatched to engage the Taliban in peace negotiations. “Kabul teems with warlords and mercenaries, zealots and spies – and Saul needs the relationships and expertise that only his protégé can provide,” said Showtime. “Against medical advice, Saul asks Carrie to walk with him into the lion’s den – one last time.”

The series premiered in 2011. Produced by Fox 21 Television Studios, Homeland was developed for American television by Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon, and is based on the Israeli series Prisoners of War by Gideon Raff. Along with Gansa and Gordon, executive producers for season eight are Chip Johannessen, Debora Cahn, Lesli Linka Glatter, Patrick Harbinson, Claire Danes, Michael Klick, Avi Nir, Ran Telem and Gideon Raff.