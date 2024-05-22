Season 2 of NBC Local Chicago’s Series ‘It’s OK To Ask Questions’ To Stream Nationally on Peacock

NBC Local said Season 2 of its LGBTQIA+ discussion series It’s OK to Ask Questions will premiere nationally on Peacock on June 1.

Season One aired locally on NBC Chicago’s FAST channel..

Hosted by Emmy Award winner and Executive Producer Matt Rodrigues, It’s OK to Ask Questions will have guests including JoJo Siwa, Rosie O’Donnell, Gabbi Tuft during Season 2.

Rodrigues is scheduled to be guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show on June 3 to promote Season 2.

“From earning a coveted GLAAD Media Award nomination to now showcasing this series to a national audience on Peacock, our It’s OK to Ask Questions series continues to focus on the important, and often misunderstood, discussions that need to take place in today’s world,” said Kevin Cross, President and General Manager of NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “I couldn’t be prouder of Matt Rodrigues, Matt Knutson and our entire team for their on-going efforts to enable the voices of the LGBTQIA+ community to be heard.”

Peacock is streaming the series as part of Comcast NBCU’s upcoming “Pride is Universal” campaign.

Season 1 of It’s OK To Ask Questions will also be available to stream on Peacock beginning June 1.

Beginning Saturday, June 15, viewers can also watch Season 2 of It’s OK to Ask Questions on the NBC Chicago News live streaming channel. The channel is available on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Pluto TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtvPlus and Local Now.

"I am overwhelmed with profound gratitude that our incredible guests felt safe enough to open their hearts and souls in the most authentic way for Season 2 of It’s Ok To Ask Questions, said Rodrigues. “Discussions like these are pivotal for the LGBTQIA+ community. Our sincerest wish is that viewers are inspired to further these conversations within their own circles, fostering understanding and acceptance."

Season 2 of It’s OK to Ask Questions was executive produced by NBCU Local Chicago’s VP of Multi-Platform Content Matt Knutson and Senior Producer of Multi-Platform Content Matt Buckman. NBCU Local Chicago Multi-Platform Producer Hannah Lindvall and NBCUniversal Streaming Content Manager Lauren Awtry served as producers.