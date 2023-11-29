Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Steps Down as Revolt Chair Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
Hip-hop mogul founded the African American-targeted TV channel in 2013
Sean “Diddy” Combs remains estranged from the Revolt television network he founded 10 years ago amid multiple sexual abuse claims against the hip-hop entrepreneur.
Revolt Media Tuesday announced via social media Combs’s decision to step down as chairman of Revolt, although the hip-hop mogul had no “operational or day-to-day role in the business,” according to the company. Still, reports say the move is “temporary.”
“This decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora,” Revolt said in the statement.
Last week, Combs was accused of sexual assault by two women who filed suits on the eve of the expiration of the Adult Survivors Act, a New York law permitting victims of sexual abuse a one-year window to file civil action regardless of the statute of limitations, according to the Associated Press. The lawsuit came after Combs settled another sexual abuse lawsuit filed by entertainer Cassie, who alleged Combs beat and raped her, according to AP. Combs has maintained his innocence from all charges.
Combs founded Revolt in 2013 as one of four minority owned-and-operated channels launched in 2012 by Comcast as part of its acquisition of NBCUniversal. The network is currently headed by Detavio Samuels, who was named CEO in 2021.
