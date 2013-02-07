Scripps Networks Shares Drop on Earnings News

Scripps Networks Interactive reported higher fourth-quarter

earnings but slower ad revenue growth and climbing expenses.

Earnings and revenue growth were below forecasts by Wall

Street analysts, and Scripps Networks stock tumbled more than 4% in Thursday

morning trading.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $305.8 million, or

2.02 a share, up from $135 million, or 84 cents a share, a year ago. The

results include a $213 million tax benefit. Excluding special items, income

from continuing operations was 84 cents a share, compared with 77 cents a share

a year ago.

Revenues rose 9.2% to $605 million.

Advertising revenue rose 5.1% to $414 million. Affiliate fee

revenue rose 18% to $174 million.

Expenses were up 14% to $339 million.

The company said that for the full year 2013, it expected

revenue to rise 7% to 9%, while costs of services would go up 7% to 9%. It also

said selling, general and administrative expenses are expected to increase 7%

to 9%.

"Our solid fourth-quarter and full-year operating results

demonstrate the popularity and superior marketing power of our lifestyle

television networks and related interactive businesses," chairman and CEO Ken

Lowe said in a statement. "Since the launch of HGTV in 1994, our lifestyle

media businesses have generated 18 consecutive years of growth, creating

tremendous value for our shareholders, delivering uncommon value to our

advertisers and distributors and engaging media consumers at the highest

levels. Underpinning the company's success is our commitment to remain focused

on lifestyle content categories that touch and inspire the everyday lives of

media consumers."

Revenues rose at all of the company's cable networks. Food

Network was up 5.2% to $215 million; HGTV, up 5.1% to $200 million; Travel

Channel, up 5.9% to $71.1 million; DIY Network, up 13% to $30.4 million; and

Cooking Channel, up 38% to $24.7 million. Even Great American Country rose 16%

to $7.6 million.

Revenue

for the company's digital businesses, including the network-branded websites,

was up 9.1% to $33.2 million.