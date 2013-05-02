Scripps Networks Reports Lower First-Quarter Earnings

Scripps Networks Interactive reported lower earnings as a

revenue increase was canceled out by higher expenses and an adverse tax charge.

First-quarter net income was $108 million, or $0.72 per

share, compared with $115 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, in first quarter

2012. The 2013 earnings include a $7.8 million tax adjustment that reduced

earnings by 5 cents a share.

Revenues were up 11% to $594 million.

"Scripps Networks Interactive delivered strong first quarter

results demonstrating the strength of our lifestyle brands as valuable

advertising platforms worldwide," CEO Ken Lowe said in a statement. "We've demonstrated our commitment to

investing in our brands by developing compelling content that engages millions

of media consumers every day across a full range of media platforms and

geographies. This has established Scripps Networks Interactive as a clear

leader in influencing consumer purchasing decisions in the home, food and

travel categories. In the process, we've created sustained, long-term financial

returns and value for our shareholders."

Scripps Networks said that profit for its Lifestyle Media

segment was up 6.6% to $282.1 million. Revenues were up 9.9% to $581 million.

The revenue increase was driven by a 10% increase in advertising revenue and an

8.5% increase in affiliate fee revenue. The revenue growth was offset by higher

programming and employee expenses.

Revenues for Food Network were up 4.8% to $208.3 million.

Other Scripps networks showed bigger increases.

HGTV revenues were up 10.9% to $206 million; Travel Channel

was up 115.1% to $76.7 million; DIY Network was up 15.4% to $31.9 million; Cooking

Channel was up 32.7% to $26.3 million; and GAC was up 28.2% to $22.6

million.

Revenue

for Scripps Networks' digital business was up 0.9% to $22.6 million.